Have you seen me? Golden Alert issued for missing London woman

Have you seen her? Police in London issued a Golden Alert for Brittany Hoskins.
By TJ Caudill
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in London issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman Monday.

Officers with the London Police Department said Brittany Hoskins, from East 3rd Street, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.

The 22-year-old is described as 4′11 tall and weighing 230 pounds. She has shoulder-length red hair, brown eyes and ear piercings.

If you have any information on where Hoskins is, please call 911 Dispatch at 606-878-7000 or the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.

