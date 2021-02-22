Advertisement

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and department overall for having a weak accountability system.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021
DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident.

The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.

It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened.

It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators.

Another probe the state attorney general is looking at whether any criminal charges are warranted.

