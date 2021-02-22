Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Depart. assisting National Guard in Eastern Ky. power restoration efforts

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department say they were asked to assist Eastern Kentucky counties in power restoration efforts.

Eastern Kentucky is battling widespread power outages as crippling winter weather impacted the eastern side of our state.

Bowling Green Fire Department writes, “6 personnel have deployed to Lawrence County Kentucky for up to 7 days to assist the National Guard in clearing access for utility companies to restore power.”

Thanks for helping our neighbors and all that you do in the name of public service. We appreciate you.

