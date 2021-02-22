Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week seven

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Boys Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Johnson Central

3. Somerset

4. Knox Central

5. Harlan County

6. Hazard

7. South Laurel

8. Corbin

9. Knott Central

10. Breathitt County

Girls Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Southwestern

3. Pikeville

4. Owsley County

5. Shelby Valley

6. Pineville

7. Floyd Central

8. Johnson Central

9. South Laurel

10. Belfry

