Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week seven
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -
Boys Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Johnson Central
3. Somerset
4. Knox Central
5. Harlan County
6. Hazard
7. South Laurel
8. Corbin
9. Knott Central
10. Breathitt County
Girls Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Southwestern
3. Pikeville
4. Owsley County
5. Shelby Valley
6. Pineville
7. Floyd Central
8. Johnson Central
9. South Laurel
10. Belfry
