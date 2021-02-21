Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, eight new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 564,115 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,331 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,288 total cases (2 new cases)

Dickenson County –868 total cases (4 new cases)

Lee County –2,255 total cases

Norton –236 total cases (1 new case)

Wise County –2,808 total cases (1 new case)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

