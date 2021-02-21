“Thank you, God, for the people here:” Message of kindness written in snow at Saint Joseph London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A random act of kindness written in the snow of the healing garden at Saint Joseph London surprised hospital staff.

The message said, “Thank you, God, for the people here.”

Hospital staff said in a Facebook post, “We thank our staff and frontline workers for their incredible work and thank our communities for their invaluable support.”

