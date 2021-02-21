Advertisement

“Thank you, God, for the people here:” Message of kindness written in snow at Saint Joseph London

Photo Credit: Saint Joseph London
Photo Credit: Saint Joseph London(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A random act of kindness written in the snow of the healing garden at Saint Joseph London surprised hospital staff.

The message said, “Thank you, God, for the people here.”

Hospital staff said in a Facebook post, “We thank our staff and frontline workers for their incredible work and thank our communities for their invaluable support.”

Staff at Saint Joseph London were surprised by an anonymous random act of kindness this week. A message was left in the...

Posted by CHI Saint Joseph Health - Saint Joseph London on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carole Combs was a beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher.
Beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher dies
Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Aaron Massengill
Have you seen this person? Police searching for missing man in East Tennessee
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate reduction Friday
Artificial bills in Laurel County
Fake money used in Laurel County

Latest News

missing Claiborne Co. man
Multiple agencies, community members search for missing Claiborne Co. man
Photo Credit: HCTC
First President of Hazard Community and Technical College dies
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Daniel Boone National Forest officials ask people to postpone trips due to recent winter weather
Kentucky Power looks to the sky for help as restoration efforts to continue
Kentucky Power looks to the sky for help as restoration efforts to continue