Sheriff: Laurel County man pulls revolver on deputies
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation led to a tense standoff Saturday afternoon.
Deputies were responding to complaints of a “suspicious person” refusing to leave a property off Chestnut Way in London.
When they arrived to investigate, they say 59-year-old Michael Collins pointed a revolver at them.
They say Collins repeatedly refused to comply but was eventually taken in.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
