No. 17 Kentucky falls to No. 2 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC. (WYMT) - No. 2 South Carolina snapped No. 17 Kentucky’s two-game win streak, rolling the Wildcats at home, 76-55 the final.

Kyra Elzy’s squad struggled from the field, only shooting 35.8% in the loss. Rhyne Howard was the only Wildcat in double figures with 12 points, but the preseason AP All-American shot 2/10 from the field.

Kentucky looks to bounce back against Georgia on Thursday. The 22nd-ranked Bulldogs defeated Tennesse on Sunday, 57-55. The Cats and Dawgs tip-off on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.