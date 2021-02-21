Advertisement

No. 17 Kentucky falls to No. 2 South Carolina

Kentucky WBB vs. South Carolina
Kentucky WBB vs. South Carolina(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WYMT) - No. 2 South Carolina snapped No. 17 Kentucky’s two-game win streak, rolling the Wildcats at home, 76-55 the final.

Kyra Elzy’s squad struggled from the field, only shooting 35.8% in the loss. Rhyne Howard was the only Wildcat in double figures with 12 points, but the preseason AP All-American shot 2/10 from the field.

Kentucky looks to bounce back against Georgia on Thursday. The 22nd-ranked Bulldogs defeated Tennesse on Sunday, 57-55. The Cats and Dawgs tip-off on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

