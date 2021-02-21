Nice Sunday, rain chances are just around the corner

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The dry and sunny weather continues Sunday. Soggy conditions return for the new week.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see the sunny and dry conditions that we have been seeing all day. Some spots even got into the mid-50s today, but with the clear conditions, temperatures will cool down quickly as the sun goes down.

Tonight, temperatures stay above freezing! Lows only get into the upper 30s thanks to all the cloud cover we will see. Clouds begin to filter in after midnight ahead of our next rain chances. Most of us will wake up Monday to the wet weather.

Extended Forecast

A cold front arrives early Monday morning bringing showers back into the mountains. Maybe set an extra alarm because the soggy and gloomy conditions are probably going to make you want to sleep in. Highs will be cooler and in the mid-40s with temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight. The good news is we should start to see this cold front push out pretty quickly. We look to begin to dry out by Monday afternoon.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting back into the 50s! We even get near 60 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Make sure to get out and enjoy the sunny weather while you can, because more rain arrives by Wednesday evening.

Wednesday evening another line of showers pushes through the mountains. Some of this could linger into our Thursday morning, but the majority of Thursday now looks to be on the drier side.

The sunny and dry weather continues for the first half of your Friday. We should see more showers return by later Friday evening. Highs will be getting into the mid-40s.

Our weekend doesn’t look bad, but not perfect either. Saturday looks similar to Friday, with the sun in the morning, and showers in the evening. Sunday looks pretty soggy. This is still some time away, so we will keep an eye on it. For now, enjoy your Sunday!

