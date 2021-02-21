Advertisement

Multiple agencies, community members search for missing Claiborne Co. man

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man Tuesday.

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16. He was last known to be driving a black 1996 Nissan pickup. Massengill is 5′5″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Community members took it upon themselves to band together and try to find Massengill themselves Saturday, Feb. 20. Groups of family members and concerned neighbors got together and searched for the man in wooded areas around the county.

Groups of family members and neighbors searched for the missing man Saturday.(WVLT)

Massengill was still missing as of Saturday evening and the groups said they would continue the search for him at daylight Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-626-3385 or call 911.

