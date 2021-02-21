Advertisement

Lexington families enjoy day of sledding

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of severe weather, Lexington families got outside to enjoy the sunshine Saturday.

“We stayed in this afternoon, watched the Cats win, big win over Tennessee, and we’d thought we’d come out, it got a little warmer, enjoy the sunshine,” said Ronnie Rue, whose fiancé suggested they take advantage of the weather with fun outdoor activities.

Several people went sledding outside of the Old Shriners Hospital on Richmond Road.

“We’re lucky that we have hills like this to bring the kids to, and be distanced,” said Sarah Bardell, who went sledding with friends and family.

Folks said it was refreshing to finally get out of the house for some fun in the fresh air, especially during the pandemic.

“We’ve been cooped in online teaching and [my son] has been schooling from home, so it’s been great to be out,” said Nydia Higgins, who went sledding for the first time in her life Saturday.

Families said while the snow was the perfect texture for sledding this weekend, they are looking forward to the warmer temperatures on the way.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies
Kentucky asks for emergency hearing to address ‘imminent danger’ at Blackjewel mine
Governor Beshear holds press conference
Governor Beshear announces more than 1,000 new cases, positivity rate continues to dip
One person was extricated from a car after rolling into an embankment in Laurel County.
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responds to car rollover Friday

Latest News

Kentucky women's swimming & diving wins the SEC crown.
Former Corbin swimmer helps UK Swim Team win first SEC Title
Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff: Laurel County man pulls revolver on deputies
The Floyd County Sheriff's office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Ivel...
Two people in custody after drug raid
WATCH | Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA
WATCH | Mount Sterling parent files lawsuit against KHSAA