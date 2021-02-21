Lexington families enjoy day of sledding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of severe weather, Lexington families got outside to enjoy the sunshine Saturday.

“We stayed in this afternoon, watched the Cats win, big win over Tennessee, and we’d thought we’d come out, it got a little warmer, enjoy the sunshine,” said Ronnie Rue, whose fiancé suggested they take advantage of the weather with fun outdoor activities.

Several people went sledding outside of the Old Shriners Hospital on Richmond Road.

“We’re lucky that we have hills like this to bring the kids to, and be distanced,” said Sarah Bardell, who went sledding with friends and family.

Folks said it was refreshing to finally get out of the house for some fun in the fresh air, especially during the pandemic.

“We’ve been cooped in online teaching and [my son] has been schooling from home, so it’s been great to be out,” said Nydia Higgins, who went sledding for the first time in her life Saturday.

Families said while the snow was the perfect texture for sledding this weekend, they are looking forward to the warmer temperatures on the way.

