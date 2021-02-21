Advertisement

Lee County crews working to restore power after winter storms

Emergency officials say they were able to restore nearly half of the outages today.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After devastating winter storms swept across Eastern Kentucky, communities are working to restore power.

Emergency and power crews have been hard at work over the last week to restore electricity to those without it in the area. Lee County Emergency Management Director Jon Allen said it has been a process that has taken long hours and a total team effort.

“Yesterday we were about 650 people that were still without power in Lee County. This morning, we’re down, that numbers down to about 350 so we’ve reduced it by almost half,” Allen said. “The electric companies are still working around the clock just trying to get the lines restored, poles back up. When I spoke with Jackson Energy yesterday, they said they had about 70 poles.”

Allen said that they hope to have most of the power restored soon.

