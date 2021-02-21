Kentucky Power looks to the sky for help as restoration efforts to continue

RAVEN, Ky. (WYMT) - After the first round of winter weather last week, Kentucky Power crews found two power line structures down on top of the mine in the Beaver Creek area of Knott County.

Crews started carving out more than four miles of road clearance to the structure on Tuesday, fighting through fallen trees on both sides. Many pieces of equipment were led up the mountain with heavy machinery to establish a workstation.

“Cold weather, temperatures have been below freezing, long hours,” said Chad Howell, AEP Transmission Construction Representative. “The terrain is treacherous to get to.”

However, the four poles needed to replace the broken structures are 85 feet long, weighing 6,000 pounds each. So the equipment on the ground was unable to make it up the mountain.

AEP contacted one of its contractors, HAVERFIELD, to bring in a helicopter to help with the efforts.

The “boots on the ground” partnered with their eyes in the sky Saturday as a Blackhawk helicopter landed in the area.

The chopper lifted the four poles to the mountain Saturday afternoon, allowing the teams to continue their rebuilding efforts.

“The project that we are having here, we’re looking to get it restored in about seven days. Typically, this is about a six to eight-week process,” Howell said.

According to Howell, the process is made much easier by the agencies working together.

“It’s a long tunnel that we’re looking forward to getting to. We brought in outside service contracts,” said Howell. “These guys have been working 15-16 hours a day. Away from their families, working hard from daylight to dark.”

He said more efforts were also underway in the sky, as helicopters searched the mountains to survey other structures in the area. He said by Saturday afternoon, six other issues like the down structure in Knott County were discovered.

Howell said he knows many families are without electricity, but he hopes they understand that many agencies are working together to restore the region.

