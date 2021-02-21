Advertisement

Harlan native Jordan Brock with second 30-point game of the season

(Photo: Tennessee Tech Athletics)
(Photo: Tennessee Tech Athletics)(WYMT)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jordan Brock tried her hardest to keep Tennessee Tech’s four-game winning streak alive and stretch it further against Belmont on Saturday. The senior knocked down seven 3-pointers and collected her second 30-point game of the season. However, the Golden Eagles fell to Belmont, 73-61.

The Harlan native ended the day with 30 points, the only Golden Eagle to break into double-digit scoring on the day, as she was 8-for-14 from the field and 7-for-11 from 3-point range. She was also 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Jones added nine points, while Guinn had eight.

