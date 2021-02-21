First President of Hazard Community and Technical College dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. J. Marvin Jolly, the first president of Hazard Community and Technical College, has died at 91.

His son tells WYMT they hope to have a memorial service later this year in the Marvin Jolly classroom building on the campus of the college.

Dr. Jolly was born in Alabama and moved to Hazard to become the first president of HCTC in 1968. He served as president until 1985.

He later taught at the college before retiring. He married his wife, Joyce Jolly, in 1955. She died in 2018.

His son said Dr. Jolly was instrumental in starting the nursing program at the college and the community chorus, among other things. He said Dr. Jolly loved Hazard, loved his students, and cherished his role in helping provide a quality education to people in this region.

