Daniel Boone National Forest officials ask people to postpone trips due to recent winter weather

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Daniel Boone National Forest officials said law enforcement who patrolled the Red River Gorge on Saturday reported many car accidents that needed a tow due to the hazardous driving conditions.

Officials ask people to postpone their visit to the park as the warmer temperatures we are expected to get will melt ice on trees and cliff sides. Officials said that will cause the possibility of more trees to fall and branches to break.

Koomer Ridge Campground, Tunnel Ridge and Indian Creek Roads will remain closed.

For more information, you can read the post below:

Red River Gorge, Cumberland Ranger District, 2/20/2021 - Law enforcement patrolling the Red River Gorge today reported...

