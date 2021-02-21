Advertisement

Cow rescued from frozen pond in Tennessee

The Williamson County Rescue Squad helped save a cow trapped in an icy pond Saturday morning.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A cow was rescued from a frozen Tennessee pond Saturday morning.

According to the Williamson County Rescue Squad, crews began working on a cow rescue around 8:40 a.m. in Carter’s Creek Pike in the eastbound lane.

Officials said, the cow fell in the waters of the pond and became trapped.

Williamson County Rescue Squad said crews managed to safely rescue the cow and no one suffered injuries during the rescue.

“Please remember not to walk on ice. It is melting quickly,” said Williamson County Rescue Squad.

Here are a few more photos from today's cow rescue. The Williamson County Rescue Squad is an All Volunteer department....

Posted by Williamson County Rescue Squad on Saturday, February 20, 2021

