1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims at the American Legion building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.

The American Legion Post 66 building is located near the Delta Fairgrounds in Kennett, a city of about 10,000 people in Missouri’s bootheel, roughly 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Memphis, Tennessee. The building is available to rent, and Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne told the Delta Dunklin Democrat that a private party was being held there Saturday night.

Police said no additional details on the shooting were available Sunday morning. A man who answered one phone number for the American Legion post Sunday said he didn’t know anything about the shooting before hanging up. There was no immediate response to a message left by The Associated Press at a second phone number for the facility.

The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff’s office are helping with the investigation.

