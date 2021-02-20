Advertisement

Woman who gave birth alone in cell secures $200k settlement

(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An Indiana woman who gave birth alone in a Kentucky jail will receive $200,000 settlement after arguing that correction staffers were deliberately indifferent to her medical needs.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove approved the settlement amount earlier this week for 32-year-old Kelsey Love.

She had filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging that Franklin County Regional Jail ignored her while she screamed in pain during her labor in May 2017.

Love was eight months pregnant when officers arrested her in Kentucky for suspected impaired driving.

Under the settlement, the Franklin County jail and the jail employees named in the legal challenge did not admit fault.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carole Combs was a beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher.
Beloved Eastern Kentucky teacher dies
Aaron Massengill
Have you seen this person? Police searching for missing man in East Tennessee
Police Lights
KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate reduction Friday
Artificial bills in Laurel County
Fake money used in Laurel County

Latest News

The Bluegrass Emergency Response Team is out clearing trees from roads in Jackson County....
Jackson County crews make significant progress after snow and ice
Blanton says this week they're focusing on the horse industry, as many people working in it are...
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Keeneland hopes to serve the Hispanic community
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia to ease rules as COVID cases decline; UK variant found
Kentucky asks for emergency hearing to address ‘imminent danger’ at Blackjewel mine