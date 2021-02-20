WATCH: As winter weather slows, Mountain offenses heat up on Friday night
(WYMT) - Friday night brought more teams out to play with winter weather slowing. After three storms in just about a week, teams took the court again on Friday night. Here are the highlights from across the Mountains, along with scores from across the Commonwealth.
Boys - Johnson Central 85, Breathitt Co. 70
Boys - Corbin 77, Clay County 63
Boys - North Laurel 87, Whitley Co. 46
Boys - Belfry 67, Martin County 61
Boys - Hazard 79, Leslie County 54
Boys - Prestonsburg 67, Floyd Central 56
Girls - Pikeville 81, Pike Co. Central 34
Girls - Corbin 73, Whitley County 64
Girls - Floyd Central 74, Prestonsburg 52
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bell County 70, Red Bird 37
Boone Co. 64, Cooper 57
Calvary Christian 73, Bellevue 41
Conner 75, Ryle 41
Cov. Catholic 78, Cov. Holy Cross 44
East Ridge 55, Shelby Valley 38
Frankfort 73, Western Hills 67
Gallatin Co. 77, Beechwood 75
Harlan 53, Hazard 41
Highlands 83, Newport 45
Knox Central 78, Lynn Camp 45
Lexington Catholic 67, Lex. Christian 63
Lou. Christian Academy 76, Lou. Eastern 71
Lou. Male 78, Lou. Seneca 47
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 89, Lou. Holy Cross 61
Lou. St. Xavier 60, Lou. DuPont Manual 58
Lou. Western 70, Lou. Southern 63
Ludlow 71, Dayton 46
Oldham County 77, Lou. DeSales 72
Owen Co. 54, Eminence 43
Pendleton Co. 68, St. Patrick 37
Sayre 68, Wolfe County 62
Simon Kenton 88, South Oldham 69
St. Henry 68, Campbell Co. 55
Walton-Verona 84, Carroll Co. 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 54, Bardstown 45
Bell County 98, Red Bird 59
Highlands Latin 40, Lou. Jeffersontown 33
Jenkins 67, Phelps 18
Lou. Central 79, Lou. Portland Christian 13
Lou. Christian Academy 69, Lou. Eastern 34
Lou. DuPont Manual 71, Lou. Presentation 20
Lou. Fairdale 51, Beth Haven 16
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 68, Lou. Fern Creek 24
Lou. Western 57, Lou. Southern 21
Lynn Camp 76, Model 69
Paris 57, Montgomery Co. 49
Pendleton Co. 44, Bracken Co. 36
Pineville 57, Middlesboro 44
South Laurel 63, Harlan County 54
Walton-Verona 60, Williamstown 29
Warren East 59, South Warren 57
West Jessamine 71, Casey Co. 56
