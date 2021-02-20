WATCH: As winter weather slows, Mountain offenses heat up on Friday night

(WYMT) - Friday night brought more teams out to play with winter weather slowing. After three storms in just about a week, teams took the court again on Friday night. Here are the highlights from across the Mountains, along with scores from across the Commonwealth.

Boys - Johnson Central 85, Breathitt Co. 70

Boys - Corbin 77, Clay County 63

Boys - North Laurel 87, Whitley Co. 46

Boys - Belfry 67, Martin County 61

Boys - Hazard 79, Leslie County 54

Boys - Prestonsburg 67, Floyd Central 56

Girls - Pikeville 81, Pike Co. Central 34

Girls - Corbin 73, Whitley County 64

Girls - Floyd Central 74, Prestonsburg 52

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bell County 70, Red Bird 37

Boone Co. 64, Cooper 57

Calvary Christian 73, Bellevue 41

Conner 75, Ryle 41

Cov. Catholic 78, Cov. Holy Cross 44

East Ridge 55, Shelby Valley 38

Frankfort 73, Western Hills 67

Gallatin Co. 77, Beechwood 75

Harlan 53, Hazard 41

Highlands 83, Newport 45

Knox Central 78, Lynn Camp 45

Lexington Catholic 67, Lex. Christian 63

Lou. Christian Academy 76, Lou. Eastern 71

Lou. Male 78, Lou. Seneca 47

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 89, Lou. Holy Cross 61

Lou. St. Xavier 60, Lou. DuPont Manual 58

Lou. Western 70, Lou. Southern 63

Ludlow 71, Dayton 46

Oldham County 77, Lou. DeSales 72

Owen Co. 54, Eminence 43

Pendleton Co. 68, St. Patrick 37

Sayre 68, Wolfe County 62

Simon Kenton 88, South Oldham 69

St. Henry 68, Campbell Co. 55

Walton-Verona 84, Carroll Co. 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 54, Bardstown 45

Bell County 98, Red Bird 59

Highlands Latin 40, Lou. Jeffersontown 33

Jenkins 67, Phelps 18

Lou. Central 79, Lou. Portland Christian 13

Lou. Christian Academy 69, Lou. Eastern 34

Lou. DuPont Manual 71, Lou. Presentation 20

Lou. Fairdale 51, Beth Haven 16

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 68, Lou. Fern Creek 24

Lou. Western 57, Lou. Southern 21

Lynn Camp 76, Model 69

Paris 57, Montgomery Co. 49

Pendleton Co. 44, Bracken Co. 36

Pineville 57, Middlesboro 44

South Laurel 63, Harlan County 54

Walton-Verona 60, Williamstown 29

Warren East 59, South Warren 57

West Jessamine 71, Casey Co. 56

