Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

(WDBJ)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 15 new cases and one new death were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 561,812 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,197 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,286 total cases (4 new cases)

Dickenson County –864 total cases

Lee County –2,255 total cases (1 new case)

Norton –235 total cases (1 new death)

Wise County –2,707 total cases (10 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

