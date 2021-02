LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari announced on ESPN radio that the Cats game against Texas A&M has been canceled.

The Aggies and Wildcats were supposed to tip-off on Tuesday night from Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.

Calipari said earlier in the week that the Cats might pick up some games to fill in for cancellations.

