London-Laurel Rescue Squad responds to car rollover Friday
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that the team responded to a car rollover Friday night.
The Facebook post said that the rescue squad extricated one person from the car. They had to set up a hauling system to get the person back up to the road.
We do not know the person’s conditions at this time.
