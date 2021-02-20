London-Laurel Rescue Squad responds to car rollover Friday

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that the team responded to a car rollover Friday night.

The Facebook post said that the rescue squad extricated one person from the car. They had to set up a hauling system to get the person back up to the road.

We do not know the person’s conditions at this time.

At approximately 7:47 p.m. the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle rollover with entrapment. Rescue units... Posted by London - Laurel Rescue Squad on Friday, February 19, 2021

