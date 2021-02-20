Advertisement

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responds to car rollover Friday

One person was extricated from a car after rolling into an embankment in Laurel County.
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that the team responded to a car rollover Friday night.

The Facebook post said that the rescue squad extricated one person from the car. They had to set up a hauling system to get the person back up to the road.

We do not know the person’s conditions at this time.

At approximately 7:47 p.m. the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle rollover with entrapment. Rescue units...

Posted by London - Laurel Rescue Squad on Friday, February 19, 2021

