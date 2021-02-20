Lawrence County officials working to restore power despite obstacles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Power crews in the Lawrence County area continue to restore power in the county.

The county is one of the hardest-hit areas in WYMT coverage area, with down trees causing headaches for Emergency Management officials. They said that it is even hard to perform welfare checks on community members.

“Some of the trees are so big, it just takes time and time and time to cut through them,” Chris Cox said. “When we finally do get to them, they’re grateful to see us and we’re grateful to be in there to help them...it takes manpower, manpower, manpower. We’ve been at this since the 11th.”

As of now, officials say that only 28 percent of power has been restored.

