Advertisement

KSP looking for missing Laurel County woman

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a Laurel County woman who has been missing since February 17.

Rosa Mary Couch, 69, of London was last heard from on the phone by her husband on the 17th around 10 p.m.

Couch told her husband that she was driving and thought she was driving towards Somerset. This was the last time her husband spoke to her.

Couch is white, 5′2″, about 120 pounds with shoulder-length blond hair.

She was last seen wearing yellow pants, a blue shirt, tennis shoes, and a black coat.

Couch is driving a 2017 black GMC Terrain. Her husband also said he believes she does not have her medication which could leave her disoriented.

If you know the whereabouts of Couch please call the Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead
Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
I-75 Southbound & Northbound back open; shut down earlier from overturned car
WYMT transmitter fixed
WYMT is back on the air!
Police car
I-75 southbound back open near Rockcastle and Madison County line
Winter Weather Advisory 2/18
Light snow showers, freezing drizzle continues tonight

Latest News

The repeated rounds of winter storms claimed two lives in Boyd County this week after officials...
Two women die from hypothermia in Boyd County; coroner fears more possible as outages continue
One person was extricated from a car after rolling into an embankment in Laurel County.
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responds to car rollover Friday
During the worst winter storm Kentucky’s seen in years, Mark Lester may have thought he was...
‘Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job’: Corbin letter carrier delivers mail on foot during winter storm
Watch: Continuing WYMT team coverage of winter weather impacts