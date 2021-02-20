Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 1,000 new cases, positivity rate continues to dip

Governor Beshear holds press conference
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Saturday afternoon in the form of a post on the Governor’s official Facebook page.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 396,018.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly and now sits at 6.77%.

921 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 245 in the ICU. 125 patients remain on a ventilator.

The governor also reported 25 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,426.

4,369,638 tests have been administered in Kentucky, with 46,702 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, 37 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

