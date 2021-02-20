Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Adam Bowling posted on Facebook that his dad, former State Representative Mike Bowling died.

Representative Mike Bowling served the 87th District in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1991 to 1998. Bowling was also an attorney in Middlesboro.

On Friday, Bowling resigned from the Kentucky Board of Education.

“He was talented, smart, fierce, tenacious...and hilarious! His kindness, compassion, empathy and understanding of people of all walks of life is a legacy he has instilled in his kids and grandkids,” said Rep. Adam Bowling. “We are sad today but the laughter and celebration has far outweighed the tears,” he added.

Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement, “Mike Bowling’s passing is a loss for the Commonwealth. Mike was a friend and a lifelong fighter for our students, educators, public schools and the people of Southeastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “I appreciated Mike answering the call and stepping up to serve on the Board of Education as we prioritized public education in Kentucky. Britainy and I are praying for Jamie, the entire Bowling family and all of those he touched through his life of public service,” the governor added.

Dad went to his forever home this morning. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. We are heartbroken but... Posted by Adam Bowling on Saturday, February 20, 2021

