Community members in Louisa giving back with meal giveaway

Officials say nearly 300 meals were given out.
Officials say nearly 300 meals were given out.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Among the most impacted areas by the latest round of winter storms, community members in Lawrence County are doing something about it.

Officials say that the county has restored just 28 percent of its total power and they do not expect that number to cross the 75 percent threshold until next Friday. A local group is feeding those in the county impacted by the storm.

Among the items on the menu? Spaghetti, garlic bread, and desserts.

“I think this is just something we need to do more of, not necessarily during a pandemic or during a winter storm that just devastates an area, but if it’s a weekly thing, a monthly thing, people need food,” Castle said. “And they need it obviously now more than ever, but it’s something we should do more of and hopefully this creates a domino effect.”

In total, 287 meals were served, including delivery for those unable to reach the giveaway location.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

