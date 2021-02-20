Beautiful weekend, warmer week ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clear and dry conditions will continue this weekend. Temperatures will be cold Saturday night, but then we start to warm up.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see the sunny and dry conditions that we have been seeing all day. With skies so clear, temperatures will cool down quickly once the sun goes down.

Tonight, temperatures fall below freezing once again. Lows will drop into the mid-20s, so make sure you bundle up as you head to bed. Luckily, it looks like this will be the last we see of those 20s for awhile.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we see plenty of sunshine, really allowing us to warm up. Highs will jump into the low 50s in some spots! Clouds increase a little bit later Sunday night ahead of our next rainmaker. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

A cold front arrives early Monday morning bringing showers back into the mountains. Maybe set an extra alarm because the soggy and gloomy conditions are probably going to make you want to sleep in. Highs will be in the mid-40s with temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight. We should start to see this cold front push out pretty quickly Monday night.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting back into the 50s! We even get near 60 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Make sure to get out and enjoy the sunny weather while you can, because more rain arrives by the end of the week.

Showers return Thursday into Friday. We could see a little bit of winter weather by Friday morning, but it won’t last long for highs will be getting into the mid-40s. This is still some time away, so we will keep an eye on it. For now, enjoy your weekend!

