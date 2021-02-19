Winter weather impacts people going to get a COVID-19 test

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As winter weather hit the region during the last week in result it has impacted COVID-19 testing in many areas.

Christie Herald, Nurse Practioner at Primary Care Centers in Hazard, says they have seen a decrease in not only test administered, but positive tests as well.

“Definitely the weather can impact that because we are seen a decrease in the number of people who are being tested but we have also seen a decrease in the number of people interacting with others so it’s kind of like mother nature has quarantined us,” said Herald. “We’ve also seen a decrease in the number of positives. We have kind of seen a decrease in the number of positives prior to that.”

Unintentional consequences also come with staying bundled up with your family indoor including transmission to other family members.

“The power outages and decreased ability to travel and families are having to stay closer together in the home we do see more transmission within the home. So now instead of seeing one person in the home as positive, we may see three or four people in that same home that are positive.”

Herald says also having an impact on possible COVID-19 treatment like the “BAM” infusion which is most effective within the first 72 hours of symptom onset.

“So if you delay coming in to get a test and you’ve had symptoms for sale week then it could prevent you from being able to get the Bam treatment because of it being outside the window in terms of when it’s the most helpful,” said Herald. “In the meantime make sure you get plenty of rest and drink plenty of fluids. Treat the symptoms with Tylenol and ibuprofen.”

Primary Care Centers will begin vaccinated people for COVID-19 in groups 1A and 1B next week. To schedule your appointment call 606-439-1300.

