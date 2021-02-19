‘We’ve seen 30 to 40 this week’: Cold temperatures causing pipes to burst, tips to prevent this damage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While winter storms have moved through the region, cold temperatures remain; and those could cause thousands of dollars in damage to your house.

Water damage may be the last thing on people’s minds right now, but as temperatures dip into the teens, your water pipes are in danger of freezing.

So what could be done to prevent this?

Plumber Todd Goins sees a lot of busted water lines during the winter, mostly due to people not being prepared. One tip Goins recommends is keeping a faucet furthest from your water meter trickling throughout the night. This keeps water moving, making it harder to freeze.

Goins also suggests putting small space heaters in crawl spaces and basements to keep lines warm. But when people don’t have power, he says it’s difficult to stop those pipes from freezing.

“Best thing to do if the power is out, is to maybe turn the water off to the main house while you’re not using it, drain it down and then maybe turn it back on, you know, when you do need to use it,” Goins said. ”It’s a tough situation and a lot of people are actually going through it right now.”

Goins said he’s seen about 30 to 40 customers in the last week that had busted pipes, and he says there have been a couple of hundred in the Hazard area alone in the last few weeks. These damages can cost anywhere from $90 up to $2,000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.