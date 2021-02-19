Advertisement

Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The federal government is increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives Walgreens.

Starting next week, the pharmacy says it will receive more than 480,000 doses per week.

That’s 300,000 more than its previous weekly allocation.

Walgreens will administer the vaccines in 26 states and territories.

In-store vaccinations began on Feb. 12.

The chain administered almost all of its weekly allotment within three days.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead
Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
I-75 Southbound & Northbound back open; shut down earlier from overturned car
Police car
I-75 southbound back open near Rockcastle and Madison County line
Winter Weather Advisory 2/18
Light snow showers, freezing drizzle continues tonight
(Credit: WYMT)
Technical difficulties affect WYMT’s on-air signal

Latest News

President Joe Biden to Munich Conference: The relationship between the U.S. and Europe is key...
Biden: US-Europe partnership key to security, prosperity
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Cities slammed by winter storms face new crisis: No water
An east Texas baby was delivered at home amid a winter storm.
East Texas couple delivers their baby at home during winter storm
FILE - Mark "Prince Markie Dee" Morales appears at the premiere of his film "Disorderlies," in...
Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52
Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck...
Haughton neighbors feeding stranded truck drivers