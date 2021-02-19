Thousands of Boyd County residents continue to struggle without power

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the hardest hit counties from this severe weather is in northeastern Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Power’s most recent update, about 11,500 customers in Boyd County are still without power, and some people there may not see the lights come on until early next week.

In parts of Boyd County, it looks like a war zone.

“I could just hear snap after snap of the trees falling constantly,” said Kerry Bocook.

Bocook and her family lost power Monday at her south Ashland home and for 45 hours they waited, not knowing when it might return.

“At first it wasn’t a big deal when it went off in the middle of the night, we added extra blankets and extra layers, but as the house got colder it got a little trickier,” Bocook said.

With four little ones at home, she says the temperature quickly plummeted.

“But the rest of the house got down to 40 degrees,” Bocook said.

Using propane to stay warm, they didn’t know how bad it was outside until they went to search for more of it.

“It really did look like a war zone, the trees were down everywhere, a lot of roads were re-routed, side streets were blocked off, they were still really icy,” Bocook said.

Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney says they’re estimating 1,000 trees down along county roads, which might actually be a low number. He says it’s all hands on deck in his county around the clock—the National Guard has also been deployed to help.

“We’ve got crews out in southern Boyd County where there is no cell phone service and there is no landlines. We have crews out cutting, we have a volunteer crew out cutting with the fire department right now,” Chaney said.

And slowly, the power is being restored to some.

“People are calling in saying their power has come back on so that’s always a positive sign,” Chaney said.

The Boyd County coroner told our sister station WSAZ a second person has died because of hypothermia. The victim was an 86-year-old woman.

The Boyd County Convention Center in Catlettsburg is open 24/7 for folks who have lost power.

