Sunshine, warmer temperatures on the way this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to slowly push out of the mountains tonight. Temperatures look to drop into the low to mid-teens! Isolated slick spots are possible early Saturday morning.

The Weekend

We will see sunshine return this weekend! Saturday will be on the cooler side with highs only getting into the low to mid-30s. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid-20s.

The sunshine continues Sunday with much warmer temperatures! Highs look to get into the upper 40s to maybe near 50 in some spots! Clouds increase a little bit later Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

A cold front arrives early Monday morning bringing showers back into the mountains. Highs will be in the lower 40s with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s overnight. We should start to see this cold front push out pretty quickly Monday night.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting into the 50s! We might even get near 60 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Showers return again Thursday into Friday. We could see a little bit of winter weather by Friday morning. We’ll worry about that later.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.