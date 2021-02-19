Slick roads possible early, nice weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than one week of winter weather and three separate winter storms, we will finally see conditions improve in the next several days.

Today and Tonight

We had some snow showers overnight and a few flurries are still possible this morning. Roads will likely be slick in spots, so take it easy out there, especially early.

It will be a cloudy and cold end to the work and school week, but we start our drier trend today. Highs will struggle to get into the low 30s for most spots. Some may not make it out of the 20s.

Tonight, clouds will try to decrease, but they probably will hang around for much of the night as lows drop into the teens.

Weekend Forecast

After a few clouds Saturday morning, the sunshine takes over. It will still be chilly, but highs will climb above freezing into the mid-30s. We cool back down into the mid-20s under mostly clear skies Saturday night.

Sunday lives up to its name with more sunshine. The difference this time is we’ll make a run at 50 for highs. A few more clouds will move in Sunday night ahead of a weak disturbance that moves in overnight. Lows should stay in the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Some scattered showers are likely early on Monday, but I think they clear by the afternoon hours. Temperatures take a brief tumble back into the low 40s.

No worries though, sunny skies return Tuesday and will stick around for a couple of days and highs return to the 50s.

