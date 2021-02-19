Shoplifting leads to police pursuit in Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person in Bell County arrested on shoplifting charges is now facing additional drug charges.

On February 10, Middlesboro Police Department was dispatched to Walmart.

Police said security officers were chasing Robert Inman and Middlesboro police officers joined.

Investigators said Inman continued to run as police identified themselves during the chase, Inman ignored the police commands as he was caught and arrested.

Police said officers also found 2 bags of crystal meth in Inman’s pocket along with $519.00 that he stole from Walmart.

Robert Inman was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500, fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

