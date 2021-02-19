Advertisement

Second hypothermia death reported in Boyd County

(KGWN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A second person has died in connection to hypothermia.

According to the Boyd County coroner, an 86-year-old woman died. Her family went to her house in Ashland and found her.

No other information has been released.

Another death related to hypothermia was reported on Wednesday.

WSAZ is working to learn more.

