Louisville restaurant owner collects supplies to take to Texas after historic ice storm

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After seeing the devastation caused by historic amounts of snow and ice in Texas, one Louisville restaurant owner felt compelled to help.

“We’re blessed; we’ve got two restaurants,” Troy King, owner of Fry Daddy’s and Six Forks Burger Company said. “We’re not rich by any means, but we’re going to do something.”

King and his wife, Selena Johnson, already had plans to drive to Phoenix to pick up their son and help him move back to Kentucky this weekend. After speaking to friends and family in Texas who have seen the destruction first-hand, King and Johnson decided to reroute their trip and head to Midlothian, Texas first.

Come Saturday, the couple hopes to pack their truck and rented U-Haul full of supplies, including water, food, firewood, baby formula and toilet paper to take to Texans in need.

“You hear some of the stories about how there’s no firewood. People have fireplaces, but they’ve never used them before, and because there’s no firewood, they’re taking their fences and burning them,” King said. “You drive through Houston, drive through Dallas and all you see are taillights because everyone is using their cars to stay warm. Now things are unthawing, but the pipes are busting.”

King posted on social media asking the community for donations. If you have items to donate, you can drop them off at either Fry Daddy’s located at 1991 Brownsboro Rd. or Six Forks Burger Company located at 1270 S Preston St.

The couple hopes to leave by either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

