Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, three deaths Friday

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s 40th death. The individual was a 54-year-old man. The county also had 42 new cases bringing the total to 5,959.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported that a 79-year-old man from McCreary County died due to COVID-19. This brings the county’s death toll to 23. The county also had three new cases bringing the total to 1,727 with 42 of those active. Pulaski County reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 5,655 with 111 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported COVID-19 numbers for the first time this week. Health officials reported the 28th death in Clay County. The individual was an 85-year-old woman. The county also had 13 new cases bringing the t total to 1,877 with 21 of those active. There are five new cases in Jackson County bringing the total to 722 with 124 of those active. Rockcastle County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 691 with 46 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 2,679 with 101 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the total to 2,348.

The Whitley County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the total to 3,275 with 109 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 37 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 3,029 with 68 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 1,000. Lee County had two new cases bringing the total to 1,178. There are seven new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 756. Letcher County reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 1,637. There are two new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 405. In Perry County, there are 17 new cases bringing the total to 2,201. Wolfe County reported three new cases bringing the total to 416.

The Floyd County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,977 with 100 of those active.

