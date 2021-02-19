Advertisement

Kings Island announces opening dates for 2021 season

Park officials say they will officially their gates to the general public on Saturday, May 15. (Source: Kings Island)(WXIX)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island has announced its opening dates for the 2021 season.

Park officials say they will open their gates to the general public Saturday, May 15th.

All 2020 season passes will be honored during the 2021 season, park officials said in their February 2021 update.

Gold and platinum season pass holders will be able to enter the park a weekend earlier on May 8th and 9th.

Soak City Water Park will open on Memorial Day Weekend, according to the update.

Check out the 2021 Operating Calendar here.

