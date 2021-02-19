‘Just trying to keep our community going’: Lawrence County hopes to find relief from winter storm fallout

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County is still pushing through the snow and trees, hoping to find relief from the fallout of the winter storm.

These scenes are all too common across Johnson County as communities like Blaine sit without electricity for more than one week.

Kimber’s Country Market, though, is braving the cold to pump out a little love.

“Just trying to keep our community going,” said owner Kimber Skaggs. “That’s what a community is. We come together as one and we help everybody.”

Skaggs says her business is only one of many examples in the area where people are working together to make it through.

“If it wasn’t for the community coming together... we’ve had men cutting trees out of way to get to people We have had people here at the store helping us hand pump gas out of this tank,” Skaggs said.

Blaine Church of God opened its doors as a warming station to provide food and warmth to those in need.

“It has really been a blessing to see this little community come together and help like they have,” said Skaggs. “Very looking forward to the end of this. Yes, it’s been hard. But we’ve gotten through.”

Because when people lose access to power, they find new power in their people.

Across from Kimber’s Country Market the county is providing free kerosene to those in need.

