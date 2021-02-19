Ice melting on power lines leading to more power outages in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people are still without power in Lincoln County but just as outages were being restored on Thursday, thousands of others were quickly added.

The melting ice is actually causing more power outages.

At Robin Brooks’s home, the scene is still a winter wonderland. They’re enjoying the outside but the inside of the home has been a different story.

“We thought it was good to go. Sitting around yesterday, bam it went out again. Had to get the kerosene heater back out,” Brooks said. “That limb right there it sprang up and broke. You hear all kinds of trees coming down.”

The reason is that some of the power lines are sagging under the weight of the ice. When that ice melts, it causes the power line to bounce back up and hit something, knocking the power out once again.

In fact, on Thursday, Lincoln County went from 900 power outages to 7,500 in just two hours.

Another Lincoln County resident, Katie Brown, said that the kerosene heater, or simply staying at grandma’s house, has been the key to staying warm.

“Wednesday night it came back on, stayed on overnight, but it’s been off ever since,” Brown said. “Well, it definitely opens your eyes. You realize you take a lot for granted. You don’t realize how lucky you are to have electric and heat.”

Just under 700 Inter-County Energy customers were without power on Friday afternoon, down from nearly 1,500 customers at noon Friday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.