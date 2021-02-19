I-75 southbound shut down due to downed trees

ROCKCASTLE/MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - I-75 southbound near the Rockcastle and Madison County line is shut down.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department said on Facebook that trees are on the road.

Multiple semis and cars have crashed due to the trees on the road.

It is not known how long the road will be closed. Fire officials say to fire an alternate route.

They say black ice is also on the roadways.

I-75 closed at the Rockcastle / Madison County line South bound. Trees in the roadway with multiple semis and cars... Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.