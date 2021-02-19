Advertisement

I-75 southbound shut down due to downed trees

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE/MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - I-75 southbound near the Rockcastle and Madison County line is shut down.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department said on Facebook that trees are on the road.

Multiple semis and cars have crashed due to the trees on the road.

It is not known how long the road will be closed. Fire officials say to fire an alternate route.

They say black ice is also on the roadways.

I-75 closed at the Rockcastle / Madison County line South bound. Trees in the roadway with multiple semis and cars...

Posted by Mount Vernon Fire Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest call for snow and ice for the event starting Wednesday night and going...
Round 3: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of the region
One dead, two injured from carbon monoxide poisoning following power outage
Snow forecast 2/17
Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday night
police lights
Man found dead in Perry County after reported missing for 30 hours
All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead

Latest News

Cold temperatures could lead to bursting pipes
‘We’ve seen 30 to 40 this week’: Cold temperatures causing pipes to burst, tips to prevent this damage
Knox County man returns home after 138 day battle with COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.
Knox County man returns home after 138 day battle with COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.
Volunteers feed power crews in Jackson County
Volunteers feed power crews in Jackson County
Adrea Chandler walks back from her mailbox Thursday, surveying the fallen trees around her home...
‘Things are looking up’ as utility restoration efforts continue in Magoffin County