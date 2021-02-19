Have you seen this person? Police searching for missing man in East Tennessee
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tn. (WYMT) - Police in one East Tennessee county are asking for your help to find a missing man.
Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Aaron J. Massengill from Tazewell.
Massengill was last seen on February 16th driving a black 1996 Nissan pickup truck with black wheels.
If you have any information on where he might be, please contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385.
