Have you seen this person? Police searching for missing man in East Tennessee

Aaron Massengill
Aaron Massengill(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tn. (WYMT) - Police in one East Tennessee county are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Aaron J. Massengill from Tazewell.

Massengill was last seen on February 16th driving a black 1996 Nissan pickup truck with black wheels.

If you have any information on where he might be, please contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385.

