Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate reduction Friday

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, but released updated numbers through the state’s COVID-19 website.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,993 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 394,687.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly and now sits at 6.89%.

“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” said Gov. Beshear.

923 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 265 in the ICU. 131 patients remain on a ventilator.

The governor also reported 29 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,401.

4,354,917 tests have been administered in Kentucky, with 46,473 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, 34 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

