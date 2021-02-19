Fake money used in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fake bills were used at a business in Laurel County this week.

The fake bills displays Asian symbols in pink font. The fake bills have the same serial number as movie prop money.

Business owners should be aware that the pink Asian symbols is very noticeable on the front of the bill.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the fake money.

