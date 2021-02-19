Advertisement

Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton issued a statement to Tennessee legislators Thursday, asking them not to pass a bill that aims to erect a statue of the country singer on Capitol grounds.

Parton released the following statement:

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” Parton said. “I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration. Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean. In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

According to the bill, the statue would have been installed to recognize Dolly for all that she has contributed to this state.

“We need to export goodness to the rest of the country and she is the perfect example of that,” said Windle. “We are getting away from the basic values of human decency of loving one another and she exemplifies that and we should recognize those people that live a life by example.”

The bill asked for a Dolly Parton fund to be created. According to the bill, the fund is for the design, construction, and installation of the statue. The fund was to be financed by gifts, grants, and other donations received by the state for the fund from non-state sources.

“Because she, not single-handedly, but she is a big part of why country music which was founded in east Tennessee as far as I’m concerned, and Knoxville in particular and she’s the reason why it’s so popular around the world, at least part of the reason because people love her and she speaks to peoples hearts,” added Windle.

The bill proposed any money remaining in Dolly Parton fund must remain and be expended for the upkeep and maintenance of the statue.

