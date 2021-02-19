Dairy Queen cancels Free Cone Day
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dairy Queen announced it has canceled Free Cone Day this year.
The fast-food chain said the event typically attracts long lines at the business, and they don’t want to create safety issues during the pandemic.
“Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew in mind,” the fast-food restaurant released in a statement.
Dairy Queen said it looks forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022.
