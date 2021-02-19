Advertisement

Dairy Queen cancels Free Cone Day

Dairy Queen said it looks forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022.
Dairy Queen said it looks forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022.(KVLY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dairy Queen announced it has canceled Free Cone Day this year.

The fast-food chain said the event typically attracts long lines at the business, and they don’t want to create safety issues during the pandemic.

“Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew in mind,” the fast-food restaurant released in a statement.

Dairy Queen said it looks forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022.

DQ has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Free Cone Day.

Posted by Dairy Queen on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead
Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
I-75 Southbound & Northbound back open; shut down earlier from overturned car
Winter Weather Advisory 2/18
Light snow showers, freezing drizzle continues tonight
Police car
I-75 southbound back open near Rockcastle and Madison County line
(Credit: WYMT)
Technical difficulties affect WYMT’s on-air signal

Latest News

Park officials say they will officially their gates to the general public on Saturday, May 15....
Kings Island announces opening dates for 2021 season
The masks were destined to a logistics company in Montreal, Quebec. (Source: CBP)
108K counterfeit 3M face masks seized in Cincinnati
Ky. Governor Andy Beshear
Dr. Stack testifies as witness in lawsuit over Gov. Beshear’s executive powers
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Charges upgraded against Wise County man accused of killing grandmother
WYMT Cold
Slick roads possible early, nice weekend ahead