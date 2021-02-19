Advertisement

Beyonce’s foundation provides aid for people affected by winter storms

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group...
Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group Bread of Life to help people affected by the winter storm.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyonce is lending a hand to her home state of Texas and surrounding states hit hard by the recent winter storm.

The storm left millions of people without power for days. Millions also lost access to clean, running water.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group Bread of Life.

People impacted by the storm can apply for up to $1,000 in aid through Bread of Life’s online form.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the Winter Storm Warnings in our area have been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory....
More snow possible later, drier pattern ahead
Part of Interstate 75 is shut down after one vehicle flipped into the median.
I-75 Southbound & Northbound back open; shut down earlier from overturned car
Police car
I-75 southbound back open near Rockcastle and Madison County line
Winter Weather Advisory 2/18
Light snow showers, freezing drizzle continues tonight
(Credit: WYMT)
Technical difficulties affect WYMT’s on-air signal

Latest News

Heavy snow near Nashville caused the roof of a dock collapsed Wednesday night, prompting the...
12 rescued after dock roof collapses from heavy snow in TN.
Firefighters in Bexar County, Texas, had trouble putting out a fire at a apartment building...
Apartment building burns, water hard to find amid Texas freeze
Firefighters in Bexar County, Texas, had trouble putting out a fire at a apartment building...
Water shortage makes putting out apartment fire difficult in Texas
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity