Beshear begins easing visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Because COVID-19 cases are trending down in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is starting to lift restrictions.

Beshear announced Thursday new visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities.

The staff at Lexington’s Sayre Christian Village tells us three of their facilities meet the criteria laid out by the state.

“So, the folks that live in those environments are more independent and those are not governed or mandated by CMS,” said Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis.

The staff at Sayre Christian Village tell me they are excited that some residents will be able to have visitors again.



We’ll tell you about the new steps those visitors need to take at 12 on @WKYT. pic.twitter.com/GIH2s9XpBc — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) February 19, 2021

Thursday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said the state would allow indoor visitation to resume for some assisted living facilities.

Those changes are for centers that are non-Medicare certified and have been through the vaccination process. They also said group activities and communal dining could resume along with those visitations for vaccinated residents.

There are guidelines those visitors will have to follow. Those include showing either proof of a Covid vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of that visit.

Venis told us they’ve taken a lot of steps to help their residents to stay connected to families, including virtual and window visits. But they are excited to have people back in the building visiting their loved ones.

“They’ll be scheduled, they’ll still need to wear their mask social distancing hand hygiene. So, a lot of what we do today won’t change. What will change is the folks that have been desperate to get in the building for so long will be able to do that,” Venis said.

There are guidelines those visitors need to follow. They have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit or show that they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sayre Christian Village tells us they aren’t sure when the first visits will be scheduled, but they’ll be working on that this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.